Andrés García lashes out at journalist for publishing that he has ties to Mexican cartels

The Mexican soap opera actor Andrés García threatened to sue investigative journalist Anabel Hernández, for assuring in her book “Emma and the other ladies of the narco” (2021) that the artist has ties to Mexican cartels.

“I know almost all of them (drug traffickers), and some of them are much more decent and much kinder than she is, but from there, since I have made money with them, to check it, she is going to have to prove it before a judge” , criticized the actor on his YouTube channel in the last hours.

In his book, Hernández assures that García was related to different drug traffickers, mainly with Arturo Beltrán Leyva, leader of the defunct Beltrán Leyva organization and killed in a confrontation with sailors in 2009.

At the mention, the actor reacted annoyed: “I have to answer a journalist, supposedly a journalist, cretin and climber, who has started saying things that are not true and that she is going to have to verify them because I am going to sue her. He allowed himself the luxury of saying that I am a member of the drug traffickers. Narcos his chingad * mother and father, he can point to them as drug traffickers ”, the protagonist of the movie“ Pedro Navajas ”began his message.

Penguin Random House, the publisher that publishes Hernández’s most recent work, censored the actor’s statements.

“Since the book came out, in various pronouncements, the actor Andrés García has accepted and corroborated the content regarding his person (…) In his most recent video he confirms again what the author investigated about his encounters with members of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel, ”the group said in a statement on Monday.

Former Mexican congressman Sergio Mayer and his wife, as well as actresses Alicia Machado and Arleth Terán and the host Galilea Montijo are a small part with which the bosses are linked to the show business, according to the journalist in an interview with Efe on 5 December.

In addition to García, the singer and actress Ninel Conde confirmed a lawsuit against the also author of “El Señor del Narco” (2010).

“Emma and the other ladies of the narco” addresses the role that women play in the dynamics of corruption and the logistics of criminal organizations.

In the text, written as part of a long investigation about the drug cartels that Hernández has carried out for more than a decade, he affirmed that many actresses, models and drivers in Mexico have been attracted by drug traffickers.