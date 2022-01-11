Android TV has already exceeded 100 million active users

Android TV and Google TV already have more than 110 million active users per month, after gaining 30 million in just 7 months.

Since the arrival of the Chromecast with Google TV, the market share of Android TV and Google TV users has not stopped growing and, in fact, we just learned that Google’s TV operating system has already exceeded the barrier of 100 million active users.

Android TV and Google TV are becoming more and more popular among users

As the guys from 9to5Google tell us, a spokesperson for the American giant has shared a statement with this medium that reveals that Android TV and Google TV already have more than 110 million active users per month.

Android TV: everything you need to know about Google’s system for televisions

In this same statement, the Google spokesperson also states that in May 2021 this figure was 80 million active users and, therefore, in the last seven months the operating system for televisions of the American firm has gained, nothing more and nothing less than, 30 million monthly users, which translates into 30 million devices with Android TV or Google TV sold in that period.

According to this report, most of this Android TV growth comes from sales of the new Chromecast with Google TV and TCL TVs with Google’s operating system, as the Chinese TV maker sold 10 million units of its models with Android TV in 2021.

The best Android TV Box

In addition, Google also explains that this increase in users is also due to the fact that it is currently working with 7 of the world’s top 10 smart TV manufacturers, among which are TCL itself, Sony or Hisense, which launched New TV Models with Google TV at CES 2022.

Related topics: Android, Android TV

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe

Get 1 Free Month of Audible: Podcasts, Audiobooks & More Audible Free Month