Are Itatí Cantoral and Sergio Bonilla dating? They clear up rumors after being seen dating

After the dissemination of some photographs where Itatí Cantoral Y Sergio Bonilla they appear very close together, supposedly kissing in a appointment eating tacos, the actors cleared the rumors about his Romance. Will they be boyfriends or were they just like friends? This was said by the celebrities to end the accusations in a forceful way.

During a meeting with the press, the soap opera star responded true to his sense of humor, clarifying that he does not like to talk about his private life “at all.”

He also explained that they had gone out to eat together although he denied that it was a romantic plan or partnerWell, he said they are great co-workers and very good friends.

“In the studs, yes, in the studs, no, don’t get the kiss, the kiss not yet,” she said, but at the insistence of the reporters, the actress added emphatically: “Look, I’m a mother who has three children. I don’t like to talk about my private life at all and he is a wonderful companion, of course he is very handsome, right? ”, he said.

In addition, he indicated that he feels a deep admiration Sergio Bonilla, with whom he shared credits in the play ‘Alone in the dark‘: “Of course there is admiration!… How not? For him and his parents, of course there is admiration, I thank you infinitely for coming.

And what does Sergio Bonilla think about his alleged relationship with Itatí Cantoral?

Although Itatí Cantoral did not say more about the speculation by reiterating that he does not give details of his private life, it was Sergio Bonilla who categorically denied the romance with the unforgettable ‘Soraya Montenegro‘.

“Would they be photos of the play or what? I don’t know about those photos, but no, what can I tell you? We have a very good friendship, we get along very well and then nothing else. We are both single, yes, but we get along very well, it is a beautiful friendship and there is good chemistry on and off stage, we have a good time and in general we make a good team with everyone “, the actor replied to the press, ending the rumors of a relationship between those who always turned out to be good friends.

