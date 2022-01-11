Are Itatí Cantoral and Sergio Bonilla dating? They clear up rumors after being seen dating

After the dissemination of some photographs where Itatí Cantoral Y Sergio Bonilla they appear very close together, supposedly kissing in a appointment eating tacos, the actors cleared the rumors about his Romance. Will they be boyfriends or were they just like friends? This was said by the celebrities to end the accusations in a forceful way.

During a meeting with the press, the soap opera star responded true to his sense of humor, clarifying that he does not like to talk about his private life “at all.”

