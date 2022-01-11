Atalanta declares Luis Muriel non-transferable, not for sale: transfer market 2022 | Colombians Abroad

The transfer market is abuzz and different names are frequently mentioned: Luis Muriel’s, to give just one example.

The Atalanta forward has been linked to Juventus, who are not satisfied with Morata, and even Inter Milan, who are waiting for an offer for Lautaro Martínez.

The truth is that, despite being a 30-year-old player, he has a very important market, especially in Calcio, and Atalanta takes careful note of that.

According to local media, what the Bergamo team is preparing is far from a farewell and closer to a renewal.

“Atalanta has no intention of opening a sale in January. Gasperini adores Muriel and still considers him central to his project. In the coming weeks, the Colombian forward will also be offered the renewal of the contract that expires in 2023,” he published Calciomercato on the attacker’s future.

The rumors were related to the attacker’s lack of minutes, who at the weekend scored a double in a 2-6 victory against Udinese. At his age, the forward would like more regularity. However, for his coach he is an indispensable player, a reliable formula when Zapata is not available or even if he has an offer next summer. Will you wait? It all depends. Here what makes the difference is a good offer.