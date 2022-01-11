We already said it, in the footsteps of Norton Antivirus We have another antivirus company that wants to take advantage of the cryptocurrency craze, and this is none other than Avira, which has more than 500 million users who have seen how overnight they have a mining tool that allows them to generate “free money” for “do nothing“, just keep the computer on mining Ethereum.

Like Norton Antivirus, this exposes users who do not even understand how cryptocurrencies work and even less mining, so it is basically putting a carrot in front of inexperienced users with the promise of “free money” for doing nothing beyond leaving the computer on, which results in enormous energy consumption, so in the majority Of the cases, they do not usually rent (that is why the largest mining farms in the world go to countries where electricity costs as little as possible).

This tool added to the antivirus receives the original name of “Avira Crypto“, and shows the Hash Rate of the system in real time, and of course, a fairly visible wallet with the numbers very large so that you can see that you are magically earning money so that you can leave it working.

“Avira Crypto allows you to use your computer’s downtime to mine the cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH)“explains the FAQ. “Since mining cryptocurrencies requires a high level of processing power, it is not suitable for users with a mid-range computer. Even with compatible hardware, mining cryptocurrencies on your own can be less rewarding. Your best option is to join a group of miners who share the power of their computers to improve their chances of mining cryptocurrencies. The rewards are then distributed evenly among all members of the pool. “

via: krebsonsecurity