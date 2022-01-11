Axie Infinity Releases New Game Updates

The developers of Axie Infinity have launched this Monday, January 10 new game updates, among which are:

New functions.

Graphics improvements.

Bug fixes.

Axie Infinity / Official Discord Announcement

Axie Infinity reported that the changes are aimed at give better gaming experience to users Y correct faults that hurt some players.

The announcement was well received by the gaming community, who are expecting a resumed in the economy, after the big fall that the SLP had, currently positioning itself at $ 0.01.

New Features in Axie Infinity

Between the new features of Axie Infinity there are the following improvements:

The Axies will now stand in battle, that is they will no longer float in the game. New effects battle. Match history now will be saved on the servers. A new button to decline all friend requests. New mechanism captcha to avoid bot behavior.

These settings will allow players to to have new experiences playing with a reduction in the number of bots that compromise the financial balance of Axie Infinity.

Bug fixes and improvements

In addition to including new features in the game, the developers have made some improvements and bug fixes inside the server.

Among which are:

The card counter will now be fixed.

Added a visual indicator « Scarab debuff «.

«. The SLP will now display correctly in the game inventory. The displayed value will not include previously claimed SLP or current wallet balance.

in the game inventory. The displayed value will not include previously claimed SLP or current wallet balance. Player name is now synced with Marketplace username.

Fixed the insufficient permission error (403050).

(403050). Fixed the distorted image problem by Axie.

by Axie. Fixed a error causing disconnections in the last round.

Axie Infinity / New Update

To update to the latest version of the game, see the instructions for your specific platform below:

Desktop (PC) with Mavis Hub– Open Mavis Hub and select the update button.

Android: Click here for the download link.

ios– Open the TestFlight app and refresh the app list to see the update.

This article is merely informative and does not constitute a recommendation for the purchase and / or sale of financial assets..

Crypto games and NFT games are a very recent phenomenon and it is too early to know if these projects can be truly sustainable..

All cryptocurrencies are high risk, so it is recommended to make decisions based on the profile of each investor under their own analysis and responsibility..

Visit our news of Crypto games here.

Now you can buy bitcoins with local currencies from Latin America and without commissions on Binance

You can buy and sell bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies through Binance P2P with the local currency of El Salvador, Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

In Venezuela the purchase of cryptocurrencies with bolivars through Mercantil, Provincial banks, with bank transfer, mobile payment and PayPal.

To start buying, selling and trading cryptocurrencies on Binance you must have an active and verified account. It is easy.Open your account here

In Morocotacoin.news Now you can see these simple tutorials to get you started in buying and selling cryptocurrencies: