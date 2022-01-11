Barça registers Ferran Torres in LaLiga and the attacker …

Ferran Torres is already one more on the LaLiga website and FC Barcelona, ​​therefore, has finally managed to register the forward. In addition, the Blaugrana team announced on its Twitter account that the attacker will wear the number ’19’ that Kun Agüero left free. The Valencian will be able to play the Spanish Super Cup with Barça and will make his debut safely this Wednesday in the Clásico against Real Madrid.

All this is great news for Xavi Hernández, who for this important duel will be able to count on many new faces, such as the former City player. The international for Spain traveled to Arabia this Tuesday with Pedri after testing both negative for COVID in the PCR they underwent this past Monday. Both one and the other will be two of the novelties for this clash in which Ansu Fati, Ronald Araújo and Frenkie de Jong will also be present. All three were injured and have managed to recover to be available against the whites.

The Barcelona coach referred at a press conference to the minutes that both Ansu and Ferran could have and made it clear that although they will play, he will not force them. “We’ll see it tomorrow, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres will be important. They will have minutes surely, we will see how far it can go. We are going to play with that, it is not just tomorrow, there are five months of competition left and we do not want to lose more players. You have to be smart and dose them, “he said.

Will have to see in what position does Xavi place the Valencian in case of giving him the opportunity to debut with the Barcelona elastic. In the City he has played above all as ‘9’, a position in which he has proven to be a more than valid player despite not being his favorite area. Against Madrid he could have minutes as the only point, but also on the right, his preferred position, or even on the left, given his versatility and the needs of Barcelona.

A very well covered front

It should be borne in mind that with the recovery of the injured and those who had tested positive for COVID, Barça’s forward has gone from being an orphan to being overcrowded. Martin Braithwaite is the only one of the Barça points that will not be in this Super Cup in which, in addition to Ansu and Ferran, there will also be Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembélé, Luuk de Jong, Abde, Ilias Akhomach and Ferrran Jutglà. The coach will have to choose three of these 8 attackers for the duel against Real Madrid.