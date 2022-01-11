Barcelona SC announces the Brazilian Leonai Souza as the last reinforcement for the 2022 tournament | Football | sports

The midfielder played the final against Peñarol, where defender Carlos Rodríguez played, who is also part of the yellow squad today.

In the social networks of Barcelona SC the hiring of the Brazilian Leonai Souza, who becomes the last reinforcement of the champion team of LigaPro Serie A 2020.

“The steering wheel comes to our institution for a season on loan, from the Plaza Colonia club in Uruguay, which includes a purchase option at the end of the operation ”, says the bullfighting team on its official website.

Souza, 26, will join the squad in the next few days for the preseason work of the first team, announced the institution.

The Plaza Colonia de Uruguay was the last team of the midfielder, a team with which he won the vice-championship of the Uruguayan tournament, lost on penalties to Peñarol, where did the defender play Charles Paco Rodriguez, today in Barcelona SC.

The steering wheel was designated as the Best Foreign Player of the Uruguayan Tournament 2021, in the survey carried out since 2008 by the portal elobservador.com.uy and broke the hegemony maintained by Argentine players such as Gonzalo bergessioby Nacional.

Newspaper The country, from Uruguay, on the hiring of the midfielder who participated in 63 games in the 2021 season with Plaza Colonia, on his website elpais.com.uy detailed: “Nacional wanted him. Peñarol was following in his footsteps. Leonai souza that was claimed by the two great Uruguayan soccer players, he left our country and with teams from abroad it is difficult to compete.

Finally is Barcelona SC the team that will take over your services and in fact it was already presented on the social networks of the team that was the semifinalist of the Copa Libertadores 2021.

For this season, Leonai must return to Uruguay but to face Montevideo City Torque, the team that played to the Ecuadorian team in the previous phase of the continental competition.

In this way, the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder will have his first experience in a different football from Brazil and Uruguay after defending Taquaritinga, Comercial SP and Plaza Colonia.

With the incorporation of Souza, Barcelona increases its foreign quota, which is made up of goalkeeper Javier Burrai (Argentina); defender Carlos Rodríguez (Uruguay); midfielders Bruno Piñatares (Uruguay), Leonai Souza (Brazil), Sergio López and Emmanuel Martínez (Argentina); and forward Gonzalo Mastriani (Uruguay).

How nationalized are the defense Lucas Sosa and the midfielder Damien Kitu Diaz (D)