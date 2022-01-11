Barcelona ‘thrashes’ Real Madrid … Again it is the base of the Spanish team

Despite the justified label of ‘victim‘which FC Barcelona carries in the face of its duel against Real Madrid in the Super Cup, the Barça team can boast that its backbone is also that of the Spanish team.

At least eight Footballers from the current Barça squad have been considered by the ‘Red Fury’ coach in recent competitions such as the World Cup qualifier, the Eurocup and the Nations League.

Defenders Eric García and Jordi Alba; midfielders Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi and even Sergi Roberto; in addition to the forwards Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.

While Real Madrid has seen several calls pass in White in which Spain has not had any of its footballers. The Euro in which he reached the semifinals where he lost on penalties to Italy, no more, no less.

In this image, Busquets, Eric García, Jordi Alba, Pedri and Ferran Torres appear, and no Madrid footballers. Getty Images

Marco Asensio, in emergency due to some drop from the original list, and Dani Carvajal, are the meringues players who intermittent They have been called by Luis Enrique, nobody else.

In the case of Barça, of course it cannot be compared with the historical base that made Spain win two Euro Cups and a World Cup, but once again the members of the Barça team have an important weight in the selection.

Eric García has been summoned since he was at City and barely had minutes to play, so now that he was a starter —before the injury—, even more so; Jordi Alba, although it was speculated that he had differences with Luis Enrique and was excluded from some lists, he again returned to his place on the left side.

Busquets is the best footballer in Spain, Barcelona and world in his position, and captain of the national team; Pedri was the great revelation of the Euro; Gavi, of the Nations League; And even before the long absence due to the knee operation, Ansu Fati already had a leading role with Spain. Not to mention Ferran Torres, who is a man of the total confidence of the coach playing for the band or even as a center forward.

Completing the list of eight Barça players is the injured Sergi Roberto, who has also entered calls due to the loss of a teammate, a case similar to Asensio.

Thus the things, comes a new confrontation between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the first classic of Xavi as a coach in full reconstruction and search to return the identity to the club …

Tomorrow will have six potential selected from Spain available (Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Fati and Torres), in addition to another that will surely soon appear on Luis Enrique’s lists, Nico. Not bad to be him start of a new era at Barça.