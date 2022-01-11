Ben Affleck makes unusual comment about Jennifer Lopez in new interview

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Getty Images)

Ben Affleck revealed a notion of what it is like to “share the life of Jennifer Lopez” in a new interview.

In June, the couple, one of the most prominent in Hollywood in the 2000s, confirmed rumors that they were dating again, after they were photographed kissing while on vacation in Malibu.

Fans were very excited about the news, many of whom joked that “2002 is back” now that the actor and singer were dating again.

Affleck hesitated before talking about his relationship with Lopez in interviews, but in a broad new talk with Los Angeles Times, the star of The Tender Bar mentioned Lopez when answering a question about how the movie business is changing.

Talking about how having a social media presence helps fuel stars’ careers, she commented, “Experiencing Jennifer Lopez’s life now and seeing the degree to which a huge social media presence – how it is valued, how it is perceived by people who are willing to invest a lot of money in what you are doing, it is quite surprising ”.

“I’m not sure the option of having 300 million followers was available to me, but that ship has probably already sailed.”

Just a few months before meeting Affleck, Lopez broke off his engagement to Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck recently split from his girlfriend, Ana de Armas.

The Tender Bar, now available, is a film of the subgenre coming-of-age Directed by George Clooney. It is adapted from the 2005 memoir of the same title by JR Moehringer and recounts Moehringer’s life growing up on Long Island.

