Bitcoin subtracted investment space from Amazon in Bill Miller’s personal portfolio

The famous American investor, Bill Miller, revealed that he has half of his investment portfolio dedicated to bitcoin (BTC) and other projects related to the first cryptocurrency on the market, which he classified as an “insurance policy against a financial catastrophe.”

During an interview on the WealthTrack program, broadcast on YouTube, Miller Value Partners’ chief investment officer asserted that bitcoin is “the only economic entity where supply is not affected by demand.” Therefore, it considers the digital asset as superior to gold, in terms of investments.

Miller says this since BTC has a limited issue, of only 21 million coins to be mined, and nothing more. Therefore, as the demand for bitcoin increases, it is foreseeable that the price will do the same. This is not the case with gold, where, if demand increased, the only thing that would increase would be the search for more deposits, despite the fact that it is also a non-renewable resource.

Miller had already invested in bitcoin. As he explained, in 2014, when BTC was around $ 200. Then he stopped pouring money into the cryptocurrency, until last year, when the price reached new all-time highs and then corrected again. “I bought a good amount in the $ 30,000 range and have been increasing,” he said.

In fact, last year, Miller said that one of his mutual funds, the Miller Opportunity Trust, could put up to $ 400 million in the Grayscale trust for bitcoin, as reported by CryptoNews.

During the interview, the billionaire said that part of his personal investments related to BTC they were within companies that are directly involved with the price of the assetsuch as MicroStrategy and the US mining company Stronghold Digital.

Miller, who praised the supply of bitcoin, acknowledged that it allows calling yourself a BTC bullish. This, beyond being an observer of the trajectory of the cryptocurrency, which he compared with that experienced in the printing press, the press or the steam engine, then, for him, technology around the new economy allows changing paradigms.

Better to think of bitcoin as digital gold. Gold is, as people said, a store of value for 5,000 years. And gold is what people normally ran away to, when the government was trying to, you know, inflate them. In the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt confiscated everyone’s gold in 1933. That is not possible with BTC. They cannot confiscate your bitcoins because there is nothing there if it is stored safely. As long as you have an internet connection, you can send it somewhere instantly at a very low cost. Bill Miller, American investor.

Bill Miller acknowledged that half of his investment portfolio responds to bitcoin / Source: YouTube.

“The best performing asset category”

For Miller, bitcoin is the best performing asset category in the world, especially when compared to the precious metal, which has risen little, in contrast to BTC, which in 10 years went from 5 cents to $ 57,000.

Also, the investor stated that, right now, there are people who see BTC, as said at the beginning, as a financial catastrophe insurance policy. “Every day someone wakes up and says: I need insurance in case the government seizes all the gold like it did in 1933,” he said.

“When we pulled out of Afghanistan (in 2021), Western Union stopped remittances. So it became difficult to obtain money in that country. In Lebanon, the lira has completely collapsed. Venezuela has a failed state and yet bitcoin is still there. That’s your insurance policy against financial catastrophes of one kind or another, “he said.

The other 50%, on Amazon

Without delving, Miller admitted that the other half of his personal investment portfolio is on Amazon., a company in which it has invested since its inception.

It was in 1997 that Miller bought shares in the e-commerce giant, the year the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. Although it abandoned some investments in 2008, stayed with other stakes in Jeff Bezos’ company.

In fact, he went so far as to say that, in his personal portfolio, 83% of the investments responded to Amazon, so bitcoin, essentially, has taken away spaces from that company in the portfolio of the American tycoon, since 50% of your investments rest on the first cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin, in Bill Miller’s portfolio, subtracted investment spaces from Amazon / Source: Enter.co.

Freedom vs. Surveillance

That Miller has revealed that half of his investment portfolio responds to BTC, allows us to infer that his portfolio is divided into two parts: the freedom that Bitcoin offers and the surveillance that has identified Amazon.

It should be remembered that bitcoin, due to its decentralization, is not possible to control, in addition to being an anti-inflationary asset, neutral and that allows people (or investors) to have total control of their money, following the precepts of Satoshi Nakamoto, back in 2009.

It is, as various human rights activists put it, a way in which various countries have expanded citizens’ freedoms and improved their quality of life, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

But Amazon, after having established itself as the world leader in e-commerce, has been penetrating to the point where surveillance has become part of its main guidelines.

Just to mention a few examples, Astro, a robot of the brand, has a primary function: to monitor. This device literally watches for any movement in a home, mapping the place, recognizing faces and even learning habits of a family.

In addition to this, the company announced the installation of surveillance cameras, equipped with artificial intelligence, with the intention of increasing the safety of the delivery men. The funny thing is that this system, in addition to controlling movements, is capable of penalizing these workers with salary cuts, often unfairly, as reported by Vice.com.

The Astro robot, which monitors all movements in a house / Source: AFP.

And for a further show of vigilance, Amazon began marketing a doorbell, from the Ring brand, that literally records videos that let people know what is happening on the porch of their houses. For that, the Neighbors application was launched, which they called a “digital neighborhood watch” tool.

The fact that Bill Miller’s portfolio is divided into two parts, contrary to each other, suggests that the investor manages his money with two hands, trusting in the growth of both parties, but never underestimating either. However, time will tell if it ends up overturning by a single branch, with which can observe a higher profitability.