Bitcoin’s “decisive moment” arrives and the crash did not end: what happens now

Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency on the crypto market, reached a all-time high of $ 69,000 on November 10, 2021 and shook the crypto ecosystem.
However, he was unable to sustain that level and since then, its price fell 39%, according to data from the CoinGecko platform.
Today, The popular cryptocurrency is trading at $ 41,800 and shows a support level at US $ 41,000 that must be broken to rise in price again.
However, market analysts warn that Bitcoin still did not touch the floor and they explain that “until its price reaches the floor it will not rise again”. In other words, the fall is not over yet.
“We are at a decisive moment to determine the final evolution of Bitcoin. There is no more margin: it goes up or it ends up falling”, writes an expert on Tradingview, a platform where users post their analysis and predictions on different investments.
How much could Bitcoin be worth in five years?
Other investors take a long-term view and speculate on the future price of Bitcoin, without worrying about immediate predictions.
Along these lines, according to an analysis by the WalletInvestor platform, an instrument that predicts the future price of cryptocurrencies using machine learning algorithms, Bitcoin will be worth $ 72,000 in one year and $ 191,500 in five years.
Also, consider cryptocurrency a “good long-term investment.”
How much did the rest of the cryptocurrencies lose since their all-time high?
-
Ether: reached an all-time high of US $ 4,878 at the same time as Bitcoin and now its price fell 35%.
-
Binance Coin: fell 34% from its May 2021 all-time high of $ 686.
-
Cardano: It was worth US $ 3.09 in September 2021 but fell 62%.
-
Polkadot: fell 56% from its all-time high of $ 54.98. This quote was reached on November 4 of last year.
-
Solarium: the crypto fell 47% from its all-time high of US $ 259. This last price was reached on November 6, 2021.
-
Shiba Inu: On October 28 of last year, it was trading at $ 0.00008616 but fell 68%.
-
Matic: the cryptocurrency fell 24% since reaching its all-time high of $ 2.92 on December 27.
-
Moon: the cryptocurrency traded at US $ 103 15 days ago and fell 30% since then.
-
DogecoinEight months ago, Dogecoin was trading at $ 0.73 and today it is around $ 0.15. In percentage, it lost 78% of its value.