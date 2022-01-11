Bitcoin’s “decisive moment” arrives and the crash did not end: what happens now

Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency on the crypto market, reached a all-time high of $ 69,000 on November 10, 2021 and shook the crypto ecosystem.

However, he was unable to sustain that level and since then, its price fell 39%, according to data from the CoinGecko platform.

Today, The popular cryptocurrency is trading at $ 41,800 and shows a support level at US $ 41,000 that must be broken to rise in price again.

However, market analysts warn that Bitcoin still did not touch the floor and they explain that “until its price reaches the floor it will not rise again”. In other words, the fall is not over yet.

“We are at a decisive moment to determine the final evolution of Bitcoin. There is no more margin: it goes up or it ends up falling”, writes an expert on Tradingview, a platform where users post their analysis and predictions on different investments.

How much could Bitcoin be worth in five years?

Bitcoin

Other investors take a long-term view and speculate on the future price of Bitcoin, without worrying about immediate predictions.

Along these lines, according to an analysis by the WalletInvestor platform, an instrument that predicts the future price of cryptocurrencies using machine learning algorithms, Bitcoin will be worth $ 72,000 in one year and $ 191,500 in five years.

Also, consider cryptocurrency a “good long-term investment.”

How much did the rest of the cryptocurrencies lose since their all-time high?

Cryptocurrencies