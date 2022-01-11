BMW iX Flow, the car that surprisingly changes color at the push of a button

It is one thing to hear or read about a technological innovation and another to see it in action. Take, for example, color change technology that BMW iX Flow presented for the first time last month before CES 2022. It seemed intriguing at the time, after all, how can a car change its own color? Well, the reality presented at the technology fair of Las Vegas it’s just awesome.

BMW iX Flow

The German brand brought a big surprise this year, a SUV battery operated for nothing ordinary, with a new variant. And it is that you can change the color of your body with the simple touch of a button. Do not you believe it? Well, check out this video that was posted by the Out of Spec Studio Twitter account:

In the 12 second clip, you can see the BMW iX Flow suddenly change from black to white. That alone would be a solid demonstration of the E-Ink technologyBut what happens next is even more surprising. When another button is pressed, the color change is seen to occur in slow motion, with a small black section running across the body of the vehicle from front to back, leaving white behind after it passes. That means the E ink can display multiple colors at the same time.

As it does?

The new technology is not a paint, it is a specially designed body wrap. When an electrical charge is applied to it, the electrophoretic microcapsules embedded within the envelope bring different pigments to the surface, allowing the vehicle to take on that color. It is similar to how an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle works.

Photos: BMW

It would seem that the only colors available at the moment are black and white, but if BMW can get the wrap to show more colors, it’s not hard to see this becoming a highly desirable feature. Can you imagine being able to change the color of your car depending on the occasion or simply to reflect your mood?

Although BMW iX Flow has proven that its color change technology works, it is not expected to be available as an option anytime soon. It is clear that there are some things that still need to be resolved.Aside from more color options, the tweet from Out of Spec Studio shows that the technology is also sensitive to temperature. We also have no idea how much it would cost, but we imagine it will change the price of a car substantially.

