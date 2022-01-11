California Says Healthcare Workers With COVID May Work During Workforce Shortages | COVID-19 | asymptomatic | masks

The California Department of Public Health issued guidance that allows healthcare networks to accept COVID-19 positive employees to continue working if they do not show any symptoms.

“The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency service providers respond to an unprecedented increase in infections and staff shortages. Hospitals have to exhaust all other options before resorting to this temporary tool. Facilities and providers using this tool should have asymptomatic COVID-19 positive workers interact only with COVID-19 positive patients to the extent possible, ”the Department of Public Health said in a statement to the media during weekend.

The Epoch Times has contacted the agency for comment.

Healthcare workers in the state now do not have to isolate themselves or show a negative test for COVID-19 before returning to work if they are asymptomatic, the guide said. The guide, which remains in effect until February 1, requires employees to wear N95 respirators while on the job.

After the guide aired, several unions representing nurses and other health workers expressed concern.

“Healthcare workers and patients need the protection of clear rules guided by sound science. Allowing employers to bring back workers who may still be infectious is one of the worst ideas I’ve heard during this pandemic, and that really says something, ”Bob Schoonover, leader of the SEIU California union, told CBS Sacramento.

Schoonover added that while his union supports “supplemental paid sick leave,” the latest guide jeopardizes a “critical part of the protection needed by workers and the public.”

California Nurses Association President Sandy Reding told local press that guidance from the California department of health will put patients at risk.

“We are very concerned,” he told KNTV News. “If you have COVID-positive healthcare workers serving vulnerable populations, we can also spread the COVID virus within the hospital.”

Union officials did not mention the rampant staffing problems that have plagued hospitals in the United States and California in recent days.

Mandates that went into effect last year by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, required healthcare workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face layoff, despite studies showing natural immunity conferred by a previous COVID-19 infection shows long-lasting immunity against the virus. Critics of vaccine mandates have questioned why governments and companies would impose vaccination or firing policies for “essential workers,” such as nurses and doctors, amid staff shortages during a viral pandemic.

Healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente suspended more than 2,000 unvaccinated employees in October. Other California systems, such as the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Sutter Health, also laid off or suspended their employees who were not vaccinated in the fall of 2021.

Meanwhile, Dr. George Rutherford, Professor of Epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco, told KNTV that the revision of the guide is nothing new.

“It’s about having infected people taking care of infected people. We did this with Ebola in South Africa. We have done it before. It is not the first choice in our playbook. I think the personnel problems are such that they led the state to publish this guide, “Rutherford told the outlet.

The buzz over the new guidance comes days after the Newsom administration ordered booster shots to be given to certain healthcare employees before February 1. On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said she would issue a directive for all health care workers in the state if it is approved by a public health advocacy board.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

