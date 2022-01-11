Can you exercise with mild or asymptomatic covid-19? – Free Press

In fact, one of the most recurring questions on the internet is if a person with covid-19 can do physical activity , especially if it is asymptomatic.

With the rise of the omicron variant and its rapid expansion throughout the world, entire families are infected every day, and by implying, in theory, mild symptoms, many people wonder if they can continue their normal lives while they are confined and in quarantine.

The American College of Sports Medicine recalls a publication by Infobae, advises that low-risk patients rest for at least 10 days after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, but that, if the person is asymptomatic, that rest can be at least seven days.

“When one has a viral picture, in general, it is because the defenses are low, although each organism is different, it is advisable to give the body some rest”, He explained to Infobae the cardiologist doctor specializing in sports medicine, Neberto Debbag.

The specialist emphasizes that no matter how mild the disease is, the body is damaged by this infectious picture and needs “a good rest.”

When seven days pass for asymptomatic patients or after 10 days for those who did have symptoms, Debbag suggests having an electrocardiogram, a stress test to return to activity and an echocardiogram because there is still not enough scientific evidence on the consequences of the Contagion by the omicron variant and its effects at the cardiac level.

Inclusive, It is also not recommended to vigorously resume physical activities after discharge from covid-19, as it could slow down physical recovery.

So when is a good time to get back on track?

Age is one of the main factors, as well as the state of health after infection.

“Those who are young, active and have very little or no symptoms after the period of isolation can gradually return to their routine as long as the intensity progression is gradual over the next few weeks, “said Julie Silver, associate professor at Harvard Medical School, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, those who have been hospitalized or have health problems such as diabetes or high blood pressure should consult with their doctor when and how to resume physical activity, he published Infobae.

In addition to the ideal is to start with an effort of 40% to 50% the first week to resume training.

“It takes at least three to four weeks to return to pre-infection levels of physical activity,” said Michael Fredericson, a sports medicine physician at Stanford Health Care.