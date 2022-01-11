Canada joins CDC’s very high risk list for covid-19

Travelers who partied without masks in flight, stranded in Mexico 2:02

(CNN) – Canada on Monday moved to the category of highest risk for travelers on the list prepared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English).



Canada, the world’s second-largest country by total area, has seen a sharp increase in cases as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads. The country recorded 294,437 new cases in the week ending January 8, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, its highest weekly total for the pandemic.

Canada was joined by another destination, the Caribbean island of Curaçao, which rose to Very High Risk Level 4 on Monday.

CDC places a destination at level 4 when more than 500 cases have been recorded per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. The CDC advises travelers to avoid traveling to Tier 4 countries.

Canada was at level 3 since August 30, 2021. Curaçao, an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, had been at level 3 since November 22, 2021.

On December 15, Canada issued a notice to its citizens asking them to avoid all non-essential international travel. Last week, a group of travelers wearing maskless fun en route to Mexico from Montreal earned a reprimand from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Most international visitors to Canada are required to be vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19.

In addition to Canada and CuraçaoSome of the biggest names in the world of travel remain at CDC level 4 for now:

Spain

France

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Portugal

United Kingdom

South Africa

Swiss

More than 80 destinations were rated level 4 as of January 10. You can check the CDC’s risk levels for world destinations on their travel advice page.

In its broader travel guide, the CDC recommends avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.

Cruise ships

On December 30, the CDC raised the risk of cruise travel to level 4 and said they should be avoided regardless of vaccination status.

Last week, two large cruise companies canceled their upcoming trips on numerous ships, as COVID-19-related disruptions mounted.

Level 3 additions

The level 3 category, which is applied to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days, registered 10 new additions from various regions:

Armenia

Bahrain

Belarus

Cape Verde

United Arab Emirates

Ethiopia

Lesotho

Singapore

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The level 3 designation was actually good news for Armenia and Belarus, who were at level 4.

It was also good news for Lesotho and Zimbabwe, two of the eight southern African countries that landed at Tier 4 in late November after the omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered in the region. The United States travel ban on those countries was lifted on December 31.

It was, meanwhile, a move in the wrong direction for Bahrain, Cape Verde, Ethiopia and Zambia, which had all been at Tier 2. The UAE rose two risk levels from Tier 1.

And Singapore, which was listed as unknown last week due to lack of information, went to level 3.

Level 2 additions

Destinations with the designation “Level 2: Moderate Covid-19 Risk” have seen between 50 and 99 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. At this level there were eight new recruits on Monday, five of them in Africa:

The Savior

Fiji

Kuwait

Liberia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Togo

Level 1 and unknown

In the destination category “Level 1: low risk of covid”, fewer than 50 new cases have been registered for every 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. This Monday there were no updates in that category.

Finally, there are destinations for which the CDC has an “unknown” risk due to lack of information. Usually, but not always, these are small and remote places. No new destinations were included in the “unknown” category on Monday.

Travel considerations

Transmission rates are important to consider when making travel decisions, but other factors also need to be considered, according to Dr. Leana Wen, CNN medical analyst, emergency room physician and professor of Health Policy and Management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

“Transmission rates are a benchmark,” Wen said. “Another is what precautions are required and followed where you are going, and the third is what you plan to do once you are there.”

“Do you plan to visit a lot of attractions and go to closed bars? That is very different from going to a place where you plan to lie on the beach all day and not interact with anyone else. That is very different. They are very different levels of risk.”

Vaccination is the most important safety factor for travel, as unvaccinated travelers are more likely to become ill and transmit COVID-19 to others, Wen said.

The doctor recommends that people use a high-quality mask, N95, KN95 or KF94, whenever they are in closed places and crowded with people of unknown vaccination status.

Before traveling, it’s also important to consider what you would do if you tested positive for COVID-19 outside the home, Wen said. Where will you stay and how easy will it be to take the test to return home?