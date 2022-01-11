Canelo Álvarez and his wife exude elegance in Miami; these were the looks of the couple: PHOTOS

Tremendous surprise was taken by the followers of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez After observing the photographs that circulate on social networks, where he showed that he is extremely in love with his wife, Fernanda Guzman.

It was in 2021 when the new idol of the national sport announced that he would come to the altar to seal his love with the beautiful model; the ceremony took place in the city of Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco.

The boxer’s nuptial meeting was one of the most spectacular of last year as it was surrounded by endless luxuries and first-rate guests since figures such as J Balvin and Los Tucanes de Tijuana were present.

Since then, the couple have shared unforgettable moments that they decide to upload on their respective social networks. The most recent of them were uploaded from the city of Miami, Florida in the United States.

Canelo and his wife’s vacation

Before his millions of followers, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez He uploaded a couple of images, which immediately went viral as they showed that they are extremely in love.

In the images we see the boxer sitting while his wife is sitting on one of his legs, showing off an enviable outfit that will set a trend in the first months of 2022.

The boxer has posed with his partner. Photo: Instagram

In the images we see Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez wearing a shirt and pants of a rather striking color; meanwhile, Fernanda Gómez opted for comfort and wore white shorts with a denim jacket.

As expected, the publication went viral as certain Internet users wished them the best in 2022. In addition, little by little they are consolidated as one of the favorite couples in the entertainment industry.

This is how they pose from Miami. Photo: Instagram

