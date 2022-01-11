Canelo could face Jermall Charlo on May 5

Tremendous turnaround was made by the current 168-pound champion’s team, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, At first it seemed that he would step into the ring to contest the lightweight title, but, everything indicates that it will not be like that and now a new opponent for the Aztec fighter appears on the radar.

According to the latest reports from ESPN, Canelo, He would change his mind about contesting the cruiserweight title, now he would be willing to defend his 168-pound titles.

According to the report of, Mike Coppinger, Jermall Charlo, I’d be moving up to 168 pounds to face Canelo next May 5, a situation that looks very lucrative for the Mexican.



For a few months, Jermall Charlo, had been looking to settle a fight with Canelo, But, the incursion into the 168 pounds of the Mexican was the greatest impediment, now everything seems to indicate that the fight will finally take place.

It is expected that in the coming days an update of the negotiations will be announced and with this the expected lawsuit between, Canelo Y I chatted.

Canelo is determined to seek the fifth world championship

Canelo He acknowledges that 2022 looks pretty good with respect to the plans he has, one of them could be to seek the fifth championship, which could occur in May with the clash for the world cruiserweight title.

In interview for WBN, Canelo, He explained that he does not dislike the idea of ​​winning the fifth world title, so it will be a matter of time before that goal can be achieved.

“It sounds great, but nothing has been done yet so we will see what is best for us,” he said. “But I’m not going to lie to you, being a champion in five different divisions doesn’t sound bad to me,” he confessed.

For now Canelo he is enjoying a vacation as he is awaiting the result of the fight between the cruiserweight champion, Ilunga Makabu, before his official challenger, Thabiso Mchunu, which will be given at the beginning of the year.