Canelo ‘declared love’ drunk to J Balvin: ‘My brother, son of ve …’

Apparently, Saúl Álvarez went through all facets of drunkenness on his recent visit to Miami and a viral video has been released in which Canelo got “romantic” with J Balvin, the famous artist of the urban genre who he woke up by phone at dawn to show him his private party and ask him to greet the guests.

It was the reggaeton player himself who “burned” Álvarez by uploading to your Instagram account the video of Canelo in apparent drunkenness, with some difficulties to speak and in the “romantic” moment of the party to tell everyone that “J Balvin is my brother”, in addition to releasing a couple of nonsense to add more feeling.

“Brother, tell them something (…) There are two things in this life and I’m going to tell you, and my brother J Balvin He always values ​​it, I always tell him that here, you bastard, I am your brother, I am not your fanatic, I am your brother son of the cock. Did you hear me or not? “Said the Mexican fighter with some stammering to the applause and shouts of his companions.

Álvarez Barragán replied on the social network with some smiling emojis and the phrase: “So you can see how I love you, brother”, humorously taking his viral video in which there are all kinds of responses, from those who applaud him that he knows how to have fun in his spare time and thank him for putting the name of Mexico up high, like those who reproach him for giving a supposedly bad example to the young people who follow him.

It should be remembered that Canelo’s name is mentioned in one of J Balvin’s great musical successes titled “Rhythm”, song used for the movie “Bad Boys For Life” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The Canelo party with famous people

In addition to involving J Balvin by phone, in the first days of this 2022 Saúl Álvarez was accompanied by Max Verstappen, the Dutch teammate of Checo Pérez and who is the Formula 1 World Champion, this in one of his celebrations, in addition to entertaining one of his evenings with the urban music group called Gente de Zona.

At that same party, another video of the Canelo on stage dedicating a song to his wife, Fernanda Gómez, but the boxer did not know the letter and with a few drinks on top he went “rescued” by Verstappen, who took the microphone away to shout together and cheer those present.