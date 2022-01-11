Chiesa will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season with Juventus

Juventus confirmed that Federico Chiesa suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the match against Roma

The Juventus published this Monday morning an official statement confirming the injury of Federico Chiesa. The results of the medical examination diagnosed an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee that the attacker suffered during Sunday’s game against the Rome, by A series.

Federico Chiesa was injured in the duel between Roma and Juventus. Getty Images

According to the club’s statement, the player will undergo surgery in the coming days, and due to the severity of the injury, he will not play again this season.

In addition to missing activity with the Turin team, Chiesa nor will he be able to defend the selection of Italy in the playoffs of the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup.

Still close to the 30th minute of the first half of the match against Roma, defender Smalling made a hard tackle to Chiesa. The defender was not cautioned and the attacker was substituted immediately after the fact.

Even with the absence of one of its main offensive pieces, the Juventus achieved a great result away from home and beat 4-3 at the Rome, in the comeback.

With that, Massimiliano Allegri’s team reached 38 points and now occupies 5th place. The Rome, for its part, occupies the 7th place, with 32 points.

Chiesa has played 18 games with the Juventus this season and has scored four goals, in addition to giving two assists. As he will be out at the end of the season, the team will be lost in the Champions League, Serie A and the Italian Cup.

The Italian team, which also had the athlete as one of its most outstanding elements, will enter the field on March 24, to face North Macedonia. Italy fight for a place in the 2022 World Cup.