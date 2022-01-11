Chinese horoscope 2022: zodiac signs that will have more luck this year | Chinese New Year 2022 | ANSWERS

The Chinese New Year 2022 It will officially begin on February 1, represented this time by the Water Tiger, whose dominance will last until January 21, 2021. What will the Year of the Tiger be like? While a time of prosperity and abundance is expected, some signs will be luckier than others in various ways.

MORE INFORMATION: Absolutely everything about the Year of the Water Tiger

In principle, the Chinese zodiac animals that are ruled by water can expect great things this year. However, they should not be trusted either. If they don’t manage their resources well, they run the risk of losing them prematurely.

Next, find out which Chinese horoscope signs will be more fortunate than others in 2022. Pay close attention.

MORE INFORMATION: What you should and should not do according to your zodiac sign in the Year of the Water Tiger

In the Chinese horoscope, the signs are determined by a person’s year of birth (Photo: Freepik)

WHAT ARE THE SIGNS OF THE LUCKEST CHINESE HOROSCOPE IN 2022?

Rabbit

According to Chinese astrology, the Rabbit is an emblem of longevity. It symbolizes grace, good manners, sound advice, kindness and sensitivity (Photo: GEC)

The New Year 2022 It will be positive for those who belong to the sign of the Rabbit. And it is that they will finally be able to obtain the fruits of all their efforts. Regarding the professional field, his work will be recognized, something he had dreamed of for so long.

In the sign of the Rabbit are people born in the years: 1903, 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999 and 2011.

MORE INFORMATION: The Chinese horoscope signs to watch your economy closely this year

Horse

The Horse represents as the triumph and the victory, also the fidelity and the tenderness (Photo: GEC)

Who belong to the Horse luck will be on your side, but based on your effort and creativity, it will be your best tool. Thanks to her, important businesses and projects will usher in a good streak of prosperity.

In the sign of the Horse are people born in the years: 1906, 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014.

MORE INFORMATION: What will my lucky number be in Chinese New Year 2022

Bow

The Monkey is the ninth of the cycle of 12 animals that appear in the Chinese Zodiac (Photo: GEC)

For those of the Monkey sign, the New Year 2022 It will be of great abundance and money, something that will help you stabilize economically, after having had many deficiencies in his life.

In the sign of the Monkey are people born in the years: 1908, 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016.

MORE INFORMATION: The five signs of the Chinese horoscope that will have no luck in love this 2022

WHO BELONGS TO THE WATER TIGER?

The first thing to keep in mind is that in the Chinese Horoscope, the signs are determined by a person’s year of birth.

And to know who belongs to this very successful animal, it is enough to identify if their year of birth corresponds to 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986 and 2010. In addition, those who came to this world throughout 2022 and until January 21, 2023.

MORE INFORMATION: Predictions for each zodiac sign in the year of the Water Tiger

Taking into account that the Water Tiger is a brave and successful animal, as long as it decides to do something, it will influence each sign of the Chinese horoscope differently (Photo: Freepik)

WHAT DOES THE WATER TIGER MEAN FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR 2022?

The fortune teller and writer Ludovica Squirru Dari pointed out in an interview with La Nación that the Year of the Water Tiger is “Essentially a humanistic time”; In other words, favorable for realizing dreams and making important decisions, but which will require a lot of courage.

Not only that, but he invited people to take advantage of his arrival to reinvent themselves in various aspects. “Encourage ourselves to create parallel universes that transcend us, look for similar communities, return to nature, learn permaculture and develop a lot of labor therapy”, he indicated.

WHAT ARE THE PEOPLE OF THE WATER TIGER SIGN AND ELEMENT LIKE?

People of the sign of Tiger and element of Water always like to learn something new and are specialists in the fields of art and crafts. They are characterized by having their self-esteem at the highest level, which is why they rarely accept the advice of others.

They succeed a lot in life, but they are advised to be careful and not easily trust others, as their success arouses envy in some.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

They predict the future of Alondra García and Paolo Guerrero https://www.americatv.com.pe/noticias/