Chinese horoscope: the lucky months for your sign in the Year of the Tiger

The 12 signs of the Chinese horoscope have lucky months in the Year of the Tiger.

The Year of the Tiger will begin on February 1, 2022 and end on January 21, 2023, by which the lucky months for each sign of the Chinese horoscope correspond to that period which is based on the lunar calendar.

According to Eastern astrology, The Tiger symbolizes the spirit of courage and strength, in fact, it is considered one of the most sacred and powerful animals in China. The energy of this sign affects the entire cycle that it governs.

In addition, each year corresponds to one of the five Chinese elements that are wood, fire, metal, water and earth. Wood governs the years ending in 4 and 5; fire the years ending in 6 and 7; metal 0 and 1; water 2 and 3, and earth on 8 and 9. For this reason, 2022 is the year of the Water Tiger.

The combination of both energies predicts which will be the lucky months for your Chinese sign during the Year of the Water Tiger. According to the Latestly.com site, they are as follows:

Rat (2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936, 1924)

April and August will be its best months, in addition to winter.

Ox (2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925)

The lucky months for those born in the Ox year will be May and September. Like the Rat, its best time will be winter.

Tiger (2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926)

The year in general for the Tigers will be very lucky as 2022 corresponds to them. Chinese horoscope predictions say that there will be more luck during the fall.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927)

The months of March and July will be those of luck for Rabbit, in addition, the most favorable time for this sign will be spring.

Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928)

The sign of the Dragon will have 3 lucky months: April, August and December. His power will shine on those days more than the rest of the year.

Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929)

For those who were born in the years of the Serpent, the lucky months will be May and September. Also, they will have a hot streak during the spring.

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930)

People who were born in Horse years will be very lucky because all summer will be their best time.

Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931)

The best time of the Goat sign will be all summer.

Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932)

Fortune will arrive for the sign of Monkey in the months of May and September. Also, they will have a good time during the fall.

Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933)

The luckiest months for Gallo will be May, June and July, as can be seen from the predictions from Chinahighlights.com.

Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934)

The sign of Dog will have February, June and October as its lucky months. Likewise, they can be worn throughout the fall.

Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935)

For those who belong to the pig, it will be a lucky year 2022 as they will be lucky throughout the fall and winter.

