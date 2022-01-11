Christian singer dies and this was the cause

The singer Christian music Francis Esther Marizán, after fighting him Cancer for more than seven years.

The news that was made public through a publication made on his official Facebook account, dismayed his colleagues and followers, who expressed their affection towards Marizan, whom they defined as a talented and brave woman.

“For many years we had the honor of having her. Her charisma, dynamism and great talent always stood out in our team. She was a very special person, always ready to help, full of encouragement, joy and love for our children. Our heart is saddened but we know that he is in a better place where pain and illness do not exist “, reads part of the message from Extraordinary Camp, one of the companies for which Marizán worked.

Several years ago, the artist narrated that when she was diagnosed Cancer in one breast it took him by surprise because there was no history of this disease in his family. But she decided to go ahead and “get her strength”, especially since her daughter was just over a year old at the time.

Then, five years later, the Cancer breast metastasized to the lungs and bones.

“It was difficult because now I had the aggravation of two metastases in addition to the fact that I had already made up my mind to live without Cancer”, Said in 2019 the singer Catholic, who belonged to the renowned group Potters among others.

According to the publication made on Facebook, the floral offerings for the artist will be destined for foundations of people with Cancer.

His remains were veiled this Sunday from 5:00 in the afternoon at the Blandino funeral home on Abraham Lincoln Avenue. And this Monday, January 10, will be the funeral at 1:00 in the afternoon.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/10/interfaz-de-usuario-gráfica-aplicación-e014515b.jpg (Social media posting. )