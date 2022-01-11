clarify the situation of Santiago Solari with a member of his team

Santiago Solari lately does not give much participation to an element of his team that has conditions to be a starter in Club América. The reason? We will tell you about it in this article.

More for departures than for arrivals, the staff of Santiago Solari in the Eagles of America it underwent several changes in the current repo market that is still open. And with this situation in which Indiecito He still has resources – not many – he is consolidating his preferences to form the best possible team with which he will try to win the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

Among his decisions, there was one that particularly caught the attention of the fans and has to do with Richard Sanchez. The Paraguayan did not have much participation in the closing of the Opening Tournament 2021 and he did not have it in the debut against him Club Puebla that was developed in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium for the first day of Closing 2022 (entered on the final whistle for Salvador Reyes).

Immediately the first versions of the matter began to circulate, which pointed to a possible conflict of Santiago Solari with the guaraní. However, The Sniper of the newspaper RECORD clarified with a publication on Tuesday, January 11, that the reason for the few minutes that the flyer recently accumulated is due to an injury.

According to the column of the mentioned media, Richard Sanchez Drags a discomfort in the pubis for months. For this reason, he is not in a position to defend the jersey from the Eagles of America for 90 continuous minutes. Hence the alternations in the eleven of the cast cream blue.

Richard Sánchez did not take a vacation to treat his injury

In relation to your ailments, Richard Sanchez did not take vacations in the period that Santiago Solari awarded to his subjects between December 14 and 25. During that time, the Paraguayan midfielder appeared at the facilities of the Coapa, to accelerate the recovery and be 100 percent available as soon as possible.