Colonel Francisco Elena Fuentes dies, pointed out in the massacre of Jesuit priests

Colonel Francisco Elena Fuentes was identified as one of those involved in the UCA massacre. / Courtesy René Hurtado.

Judicial sources have confirmed the death of Colonel Francisco Elena Fuentes, after remaining in a coma for the past few days due to a brain condition.

Elena Fuentes died last night at the military hospital in San Salvador, as reported to Diario El Mundo, on the morning of this Monday, January 10, 2022.

The military man was identified as one of the participants in the murder of six Jesuit priests, and two collaborators, in the massacre at the José Simeón Cañas Central American University (UCA). It was part of the military group known as La Tandona.

He was one of the 17 soldiers to whom the Spanish judge, Eloy Velasco, issued an arrest warrant for the death of five Spanish Jesuit priests, but the extraditions were denied by the Supreme Court of Justice of El Salvador.

At the time of the UCA massacre, Elena Fuentes was commander of the First Infantry Brigade in San Salvador and according to The Center for Justice and Accountability, on November 15, 1989, she was among those who planned the assassination of the Jesuit priests; According to them, the next day “troops from the First Infantry Brigade of Elena Fuentes tried to intimidate members of the Archdiocese of San Salvador by broadcasting messages over the loudspeaker saying,” We are still killing communists, Ellacuría and Martín-Baró have already fallen, surrender, this is the First Brigade. ”