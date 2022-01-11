Compassionate distance as a key to well-being

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

If we want to help a person who suffers, it is necessary to safeguard our emotional balance to be the best support for the other. Compassionate distance is one of the resources we will need to use to achieve this.

Compassionate distance has to do with placing ourselves in a protective psychological space, where it will be more difficult for us to be impregnated by the emotions of others. It implies providing support from understanding and empathy, but without being flooded by sadness, anguish or the anger of others. This necessary and healthy separation is something that not all of us know how to apply or develop.

Most of us have ever heard of empathy or compassion burnout syndrome. It consists of that form of physical, mental and emotional exhaustion that originates when we put ourselves in someone else’s “shoes”. Connecting with the traumatic or complicated realities of others always leaves a trace, an emotional residue that lodges within us.

Professionals, such as doctors, nurses, psychologists or social workers experience this type of wear and tear every day. And it happens basically because we are human. Because it is almost inevitable not to identify with the suffering of others, to the point of feeling it as your own. Thus, when this dynamic becomes a constant, the consequences can be serious.

Few ideas are more important than knowing how to separate your own and other people’s charges. Because only when we manage to put an adequate distance from those who suffer, it is possible to give the best of ourselves to be of assistance.

“Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Humanity cannot survive without it ”. -Dalai Lama-

What is compassionate distance?

We may at one point see an animal suffering. In this circumstance, many are so affected that they suffer a blockage: they do not know what to do. The emotional pain is so intense that it is difficult to react. The same can happen with a friend who is diagnosed with an illness or a family member who is going through a bad time.

The ability to empathize with the physical and emotional pain of others is a process that sometimes turns off our resources and mechanisms of action. Experiencing this psychological reality is not helpful. What’s more, research work like that done by Dr Paul Gilbert of the mental health department at Kingsway Hospital in Derby tells us something important.

Compassion appears in the human being as an evolutionary advantage oriented to a single purpose: to help others. Therefore, being blocked by that emotional flood goes against that fundamental principle. This is where compassionate distance should act.

Understand without being part of the drama

Compassionate distance is a resource that acts as compensation for empathy, by allowing us to put a filter against the emotional flood. It is to place ourselves in a space of protection from which to understand the mental reality of the other person, but without being imprisoned by the suffering of others.

It is relevant to note that This psychological distance does not mean being cold or excluding our feelings. When someone is caught up in their discomfort or personal drama, they live in a black hole into which it is very easy for us to fall as well. Especially if that person is someone close.

Empathy is compassion in action, and something like that is only possible when we apply a little distance. Only from that situation, a little further away, can we achieve enough mental clarity to be useful. The important thing is to avoid that emotional overdose that shuts down resources and places us on the same level as those who suffer before us.

Compassionate distance is putting ourselves in the place of the other without settling in their pain

You can put yourself in the shoes of your friend or your partner who suffers, but then you must return to theirs. It is not good to keep footwear that is not ours, because we will wear those perforated soles in our day to day. The consequences can be very exhausting. They are as follows:

Continually re-experiencing the drama of the other person. We remember the suffering of others by way of flashes, as a form of post-traumatic stress disorder.

We remember the suffering of others by way of flashes, as a form of post-traumatic stress disorder. Compassion fatigue appears.

It is common feel emotional dullness. Almost without realizing it, we begin to feel more irritable, moody, and sad.

Almost without realizing it, we begin to feel more irritable, moody, and sad. Physical exhaustion also appears.

We have a hard time making decisions and thinking clearly.

To this is added another factor: feeling that we are not being of help to that person who is going through a bad time.

Keys to applying compassionate and emotional distancing

When hearing the word compassion, it is common to evoke qualities such as kindness, pity or pity. To assume this view of this term is a mistake: compassion rrequires strength, determination and courage to act for the benefit of the other and be of genuine help.

The key is to connect with other people’s emotions without being overwhelmed. Let’s see what mental maneuver we should do to achieve it.

1. An empathic round trip: your pain is not my pain, but I understand it

Let’s visualize that image: a round trip. Compassionate distance is moving to the emotional universe of the other to return later to ours.

To do this, it is good to repeat a simple mantra: your pain is not my pain, but I understand it and I also feel it … But it does not block me.

2. Your obligation is not to save the one who suffers, it is to accompany

Compassionate distance reminds us that it is not our job to bear the pain of the other or to be their saviors. Even if we wanted to, we cannot solve problems that are not ours. We can’t do each other’s homework.

However, what is in our power is to accompany, to be close, to be a daily refuge and sincere support.

3. Apply emotional limits

Emotional limits allow us to place red flags that others should not exceed. For example, our emotional availability is not unlimited, we cannot be 24/7 for others.

We must have time for ourselves and we have the full right to say “no” when we do not see each other in spirit. to listen to that person who is going through a bad time.

4. Reloads positive emotions after serving as support to others

Compassionate distance will work as long as we keep our positive valence emotions at an optimal level. Something like this requires “refueling” our mind with significant experiences and moments. Giving us quality time, enjoying leisure and meeting our needs is key.

Also, another ideal strategy is to give ourselves a little break when we have just given our support to someone who is going through a bad time. Doing so is not an act of selfishness, but to take care of ourselves.

