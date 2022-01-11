Cowboys to face 49ers in first round of playoffs

FRISCO, Texas – Suddenly, it feels like a throwback weekend for the Dallas Cowboys.

Another unpredictable evening in the NFL played to the benefit of the Cowboys on Sunday as they jumped to the NFC’s No. 3 seed and a playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL announced that the game will begin on Sunday, January 16 at 3:30 pm (CT), broadcast on CBS, Paramount +, Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime Video.

By moving to the No. 3 seed, it means the Cowboys would avoid having to play in Green Bay in the next round. A win over the 49ers would mean playing No. 2 from Tampa Bay or hosting the Rams-Cardinals winner.

But for now, the focus is only on the 49ers.

It will be the eighth playoff meeting between Dallas and San Francisco, albeit only the first meeting since January 15, 1995, the epic NFC Championship Game that saw the 49ers beat the Cowboys, 38-28.

That game happened at Candlestick Park, while this one is scheduled for AT&T Stadium. It will be the Cowboys’ fifth home playoff game since they opened the new stadium in 2009.

Credit the Cowboys because they were right on this stage.

Their playoff seed was not in their control when they opted to play their starters Saturday night in Philadelphia. But, having beaten the Eagles, 51-26, the Cowboys only needed a couple of favorable results Sunday to improve their position.

San Francisco’s furious rally against the LA Rams was one of those results. When Seattle finished against Arizona at the same time, the showdown was ready.