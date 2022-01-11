Craig Harrington was not happy with the draw for América Femenil

América Femenil drew in its debut in the Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League against Atlas at Aztec stadium. The one-goal equalizer could seem positive given the circumstances of the match in which they were down on the scoreboard very early, in addition to being left with one man less. Despite that, the technician Craig Harrington He claimed not to have been satisfied.

“I am not happy with the result. I feel like we played well with 10 players, better when we were 11. I feel bad that I did not get the result. I am not happy with the result. There was only one team wanting to play and clearly that team was us “, he expressed at the end of the game.

On the other hand, the cream helmsman did not want to speak ill of the refereeing, but he was very specific in pointing out that Mayra pelayo he received a blow to the face in the area that was not penalized and he was reprimanded for addressing one of his soccer players; however, he stated that his squad must be good enough to get over those things.

“One of my players got kicked in the face, they gave me a yellow for talking to my players. I don’t want to talk about refereeing, we are too good a team to fall for those things. We must improve and not let arbitration affect us “, shared the coach of the Americanistas.

Finally, Harrington He did not promise to give a specific date to have his full team and its new players available due to circumstances such as the Covid-19 or the imponderable ones like injuries.

“I cannot say when I will have my team due to the moment we live with Covid. Montse trained a session and introduced herself. It’s hard to say that. With Katty (Martínez) it is the same case. It is no excuse, we will always put the best team on the field “, Hill.