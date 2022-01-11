Cristiano Ronaldo absent at Manchester United: Why have you linked to Barcelona in recent months? | FA Cup | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

Cristiano Ronaldo still in the news at Manchester United. In the last hours, the name of the Portuguese forward was on everyone’s lips for two things: for being left out of the game against Aston Villa due to a possible arrival in Barcelona.

One hour before the game between Manchester United vs. Aston Villa, the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. But nevertheless, Ralf Rangnick, coach of the English club, had already announced that CR7 would not have minutes.

“He has muscle problems,” said Ralf Rangnick. In this way, the resignation of Cristiano Ronaldo was confirmed. The absence of Portuguese occurs at the beginning of the year with many controversies regarding his presence in the Red devils.

“I am not happy with what we are doing. We know that we have to work harder, play better, and deliver much more than what we are delivering right now ”, was the message from Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the English press, e The Manchester United dressing room is divided . What’s more, not even the arrival of Ralf Rangnick made things improve. Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with the work being done at the club and plans to leave.

– HEADING TO BARCELONA? –

Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Spanish newspaper Sport, is getting tired of the situation that exists in Manchester United. So much so that he has asked his representative Jorge Mendes to find another team.

The Portuguese star could not bear that the directors of the Manchester United make a mistake with the technician’s choice. In addition, the way in which the signings are being handled and various issues that have to do with the first team disagree.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not play the FA Cup with Manchester United. (Photo: AFP)

According to Sport, a newspaper that reports on the daily life of Barcelona, ​​this annoyance of Cristiano Ronaldo and the desire to find another team, could bring him closer to the culé team. And that’s thanks to the good relationship that Jorge Mendes has with Laporta, president of the culé team.

The representative could put the name of Cristiano Ronaldo on the table of a Barcelona in need of a scorer. CR7 has shown that it is still more relevant than ever and can calmly be that leader in attack that it needs Xavi Hernandez.

The Spanish press has always noticed the good relationship that Laporta has with certain agents, such as Mino Raiola, representative of Haaland, Pini Zahavi, who brought Ronaldinho and Mendes, who today is Ansu Fati’s agent.

“He’s a charming, dynamic and smart guy. He placed us with Deco, a great acquisition and when we had signed Márquez and Ronaldinho he offered us Cristiano. And it made it cheaper for us than Manchester United, but we had no economic availability, “said Laporta de Mendes in 2013.

Both worked together in Joan’s first term in the Blaugrana team. Mendes even proposed Mourinho as Rijkaard’s replacement, but ultimately the position went to Guardiola.

