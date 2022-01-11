Cuauhtémoc Blanco is a candidate as DT of America or the National Team

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.01.2022 18:29:44





Cuauhtémoc White, idol of Club América, today is meddling in the world of politics but he does not forget his taste for soccer, because the mythical ex-player recognized that does not rule out returning to sportWell, would you like command at Eagles in Liga MX or the Mexican team.

The Cuauh, today Governor of Morelos, is glimpsed in the future returning to football and is that could occupy the position of Santiago Solari, who did not have the best start in Liga MX, Or think big and replace Tata Martino.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco and his ‘desire’ to be coach of América or Tri

In an interview with ‘El Universal’, Cuauhtémoc White He touched very briefly on the subject of abirtual return to soccer, well being Governor of Morelos and still have many things pending within politics, this done alone it could occur after their term ends.

Cuauh has 3 years left more like governor and he still does not know what he will do when this period ends, but something he made clear is that soccer continues to haunt his mind, just like the America club.

It is a pleasure to meet with colleagues and with the president @lopezobrador_ at work meeting. Every effort is multiplied if we do it together, let us continue to walk firmly in the construction of a stronger Mexico for all. pic.twitter.com/qYP1I3roes – Cuauhtémoc Blanco (@ cuauhtemocb10) December 17, 2021

“How do you see yourself in 3 years?“, They Asked. “I dont know. Right now I only think about these three years (of mandate that remain). Probably yes, probably not (still in politics. I would also love to be America’s coach one day or be a coach of the selection“Said Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

If it comes true, the former ’10’ of America would join different idols that after leaving the courts they became coaches, as is the case of Hugo Sánchez, Hernán Cristante, José Saturnino Cardozo, Francisco Palencia among others, with the difference that the Cuauh would arrive after being a politician.

The America equaled with Puebla in its debut at Closing 2022, where Santiago Solari is not living his best moment, as he is going through his worst streak since he arrived in Coapa.

To