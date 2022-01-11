Cuauhtémoc Blanco wants to lead America

The Governor of the State of Morelos is clear about his wishes for his future.

Cuauhtémoc White He is one of the greatest references in the history of Club América. As a player, he became a standard for the fans for his quality as a footballer, his personality and also for the fact of being a player forged in the lower divisions. blue cream.

Today, White he is separated from the world of soccer. For a few years he chose to enter politics to the degree of being Mayor of Cuernavaca and later, Governor of the State of Morelos, a position he currently holds; However, for the future he is clear about what he wants to do and that has to do with America.

“I don’t know. Right now I’m only thinking about these three years. Probably yes, probably not (staying in politics). I would also love to be a coach of América one day or be a coach of the National Team“, he said in an interview with El Universal.

In such a way, White He does not rule out returning to football and sets his sights on the Eagles, a team where he was Champion in the 2005 Clausura tournament, Champion of Champions of the same year and also in the 2006 Concacaf Champions League.