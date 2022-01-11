Cydia creator loses lawsuit against Apple and the App Store

Illegal Monopoly Complaints Don’t Stop Against Apple!

In recent years, the policies of the App Store have been challenged by several developers, generating several lawsuits, although not all with the expected result. Several months after the creator of Cydia, Jay Freeman, will present a lawsuit against Apple for maintaining an illegal monopoly on the distribution of applications in iOS, a judge has dismissed the case.

The verdict declared by US District Judge Yvonne González Rogers nullifies Cydia’s lawsuit, accusing Apple of constantly “removing” App Store alternatives like Cydia. But with the ability to file an amended complaint before January 19. And Apple has until February 2 to respond., according to Rogers.

Apple continues to face lawsuits over App Store policies

The lawsuit alleged that Cydia was the “first comprehensive solution” to expand the capabilities of the iPhone and “the App Store before the App Store”. It also alleges that Apple has consistently tried to remove alternative app stores like Cydia.

Cydia, which launched in 2008, became the first App Store alternative for iPhone and iPad, providing access to thousands of unauthorized downloads. However, you can only access it if you have a jailbroken device.

When the lawsuit was filed in 2020, an Apple spokesperson said the company would review the lawsuit, but denied that Apple was a monopoly given it faces competition from Android. After the verdict, neither party has commented on the decision and we only have to wait if Cydia will continue the battle in the courts or wait for another critic from the App Store to take its place.

Last year Apple faced a controversy against Epic Games for alleged anti-competitive behavior, and although Apple had to make some changes to its application store, it was not charged for this reason.

Related topics: Cydia

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe

Get 1 Free Month of Audible: Podcasts, Audiobooks & More Audible Free Month