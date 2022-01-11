Danna García’s controversial message and its consequences

On the weekend, Danna garcia It generated great concern among its followers by informing through social networks that it had been exposed to a person who had COVID-19 during the recordings of the long-awaited second season of Pasión de gavilanes.

“Yesterday in recording a person infected with covid made up me. She had been in contact with other positive people, but apparently they did not isolate her correctly. I trust God that this pandemic that is affecting us is benevolent,” he wrote in Twitter.

According People in spanish, the TweetHowever, it did not last long published since the also heroine of successful melodramas such as Bella calamidades and A hook to the heart eliminated it without prior notice.

Danna, who has more than 3 million followers just on Instagram, explained that they asked him to remove the message that he shared so as not to generate “any kind of panic.”

“I’m not going to lie to you, they asked me to remove the message I put on social networks about that and I understand why and I think they are absolutely right and I think that this is not the time to generate any kind of panic, or scares, or anything, so I follow instructions, “he said.

The actress, who is currently isolated along with other colleagues as a preventive measure, recognized that in a work team as large as that of Passion of Hawks –There are more than 360 people– “it is logical” that “eventually” there are positive cases.

“It cannot be said that enough because for such a large percentage of people there are not enough cases, but yes. It is normal. I myself do not know how many and I do not want to know because as long as we are healthy and we take care of ourselves and we are in a positive environment and constructive I think that’s the right thing to do and we keep working, “shared Danna.

It will be in February of this year when the new season of Passion of Hawks, the successful story they starred in 18 years ago Danna garcia, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown.

In addition to its 6 original leads, the second season of Passion of Hawks It also has the return of Zharick León (Rosario Montes), Kristina Lilley (Gabriela Acevedo), Carmenza González (Quintina) and Tatiana Jáuregui (Dominga).