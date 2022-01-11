David Ospina: The Colombian goalkeeper could sign for Real Madrid – International Football – Sports

Carlo Ancelotti is a coach known for bringing players he has already worked with to the teams he manages.

In Colombia, James Rodríguez was seen following him through Germany and England and now that the Italian leads the Real Madrid, could lead to another Colombian reference: David Ospina.

According to Corriere dello Sport (CDS), the coach would have requested the signing of the goalkeeper, whom he already managed at Napoli for a year and a half.



Ospina his renewal with Napoli is in suspense and according to the same publication, Aurelio De Laurentis, president of the team, would have already let the goalkeeper know his intention to renew him, but with a lower salary.

Meret gives them peace of mind

Despite Ospina’s great season with Napoli, where from 19 games played he has taken his goal clean 10 times, the team would not be unprotected if the Colombian leaves, since Alex Meret, with a contract until 2023, would occupy the Market Stall.

CDS also assures that the multiple offers that Ospina has received, among them that of Juventus, have hindered his renewal with the Neapolitan team, distancing him more and more from a new season with the team.

Thus, Ancelotti would count on a relief of confidence for Thiabut Courtois and Ospina would ensure play one more season in the major leagues of European football.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper is preparing to play the round of 16 of the Italian Cup against Fiorentina this Thursday.

