Defender Ahmet Çalik loses his life after traffic accident and is recorded on video

2022-01-11

Unfortunately news reports from Turkey. Ahmet Çalik, 27, died this Tuesday morning in a traffic accident, reported his club, the Konyaspor of the first division of the country. Footballer dies in Algeria after suffering blow to the head “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our footballer Ahmet Çalik, who has won the love of our fans and our city from the first day he arrived,” were the words of the team through a message on social networks.

The accident took place around 6:00 GMT on a highway south of Ankara. The defender’s car, which was traveling alone, left the road, collided with the guardrail and ended up overturned at the foot of a slope some distance from the road, the causes are still unknown.