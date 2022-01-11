Dembélé’s agent ‘charges’ Xavi and the reason why he does not want to renew with Barcelona

2022-01-11
The future of Ousmane Dembélé It is not at all clear in the FC Barcelona. The ‘Mosquito’ ends its contract in June, the club fights its renewal, but its representative continues to look for another destination.
In a statement for L’Équipe, Moussa Sissoko, the player’s agent, acknowledged that it is difficult for his client to sign for him PSG and criticized the management of Xavi Hernandez with the Gaul.
” Often when we talk about the renewal of Dembélé we talk about money, but it is not only about that. It is also the management of your day to day. This sports management, entering without training just after COVID, is really difficult for us to understand, “he explained Moussa Sissoko for the French newspaper.
And it is that the agent does not understand the decisions of Xavi after Dembélé tested positive at the end of December and once he managed to overcome the disease, he returned to the pitch without training. The management of the DT slows down the renewal of the player.
Heading for the Premier League?
On the other hand, the aforementioned source points out that the team that has the most options to sign the attacker is the Chelsea. Meanwhile, Barça is still waiting for a definitive answer from its still player.
Requests for Dembélé are known: transfer bonus of 40 million and 40 million gross annual salary for a five-year contract. According to L’Équipe, the main reason for disagreement is in the part of the salary that is fixed and the variable part.