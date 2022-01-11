Dembélé’s agent ‘charges’ Xavi and the reason why he does not want to renew with Barcelona

2022-01-11

The future of Ousmane Dembélé It is not at all clear in the FC Barcelona. The ‘Mosquito’ ends its contract in June, the club fights its renewal, but its representative continues to look for another destination.

In a statement for L’Équipe, Moussa Sissoko, the player’s agent, acknowledged that it is difficult for his client to sign for him PSG and criticized the management of Xavi Hernandez with the Gaul.

” Often when we talk about the renewal of Dembélé we talk about money, but it is not only about that. It is also the management of your day to day. This sports management, entering without training just after COVID, is really difficult for us to understand, “he explained Moussa Sissoko for the French newspaper.