Demi Lovato left rehab and wears a shocking tattoo on her semi-shaved head

Demi Lovato got her head tattooed after leaving rehab

A few days after leaving her recent rehab for her addiction to alcohol and drugs, the famous American singer 29-year-old Demi Lovato decided to completely change her look by shaving her head and getting a huge black spider tattooed.

Through his Instagram account, the former Disney star published several images of his new tattoo that was reflected on the side of his freshly shaved head.

“It was the spider grandmother who taught us many things. He taught us about pottery and weaving. He taught us about fire and light and darkness. She taught us that we are all connected on the web and that each of us has our place in the world, ”said Lovato.

Demi Lovato’s message

Lovato wrote in the image that the author of her tattoo is the artist Dr woo, the tattoo artist who has gained notoriety for the hyper-realistic way of creating images on the skin of his clients.

Lovato was admitted to a clinic in Utah a few days ago to continue fighting the addiction problems that she has suffered from for more than a decade and that in 2018 worsened after suffering an overdose that almost cost her her life at her home in Los Angeles.

“She is committed to your well-being. His plan from now on is to repeatedly enter rehab to make sure he’s putting his life first.”, Explained a close friend of Lovato in statements for the magazine People.

In addition, Lovato deleted all the photos from her Instagram account except one where she looks with short hair in a kind of collage with three photos of herself.

The artist said last year on her YouTube docuseries that I still drank and smoked marijuana in moderation after his overdose, admitting that “not for everyone”. But last month he announced that he was no longer using any type of drugs. “Sober is the only way to be,” she wrote in an Instagram story in early December.

Demi Lovato (Reuters)

During the documentary “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” which premiered last year, the singer revealed some stark details of the moment she overdosed in 2018, including a sexual assault by the dealer while she was out. almost unconscious after using heroin mixed with fentanyl.

“When they found me, she was naked, blue. They literally left me dead after he took advantage of me ”, revealed the artist about the fateful night.

Along with the director of the documentary, Michael D. Ratner, who had full access to the artist during the most difficult stage of her life, Lovato also spoke about the physical consequences of the overdose. “I was left with brain damage, and I’m still dealing with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision“, He said. “For a long time I had a hard time reading. It was very important when I was able to read a book, which happened about two months later because my vision was very blurred “, he detailed.

“I faced a lot of consequences and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what might happen if I ever go back into a dark place,” added Lovato. “It was a painful journey, and sometimes I get sad when I think about how much I had to endure to get over it, but I have no regrets. I am very proud of the person I am today ”.

