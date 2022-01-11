Díaz-Canel meets in Nicaragua with an alleged Iranian terrorist wanted by Interpol

Miguel Díaz-Canel took a photo with the Iranian envoy to Daniel Ortega’s inauguration in Nicaragua, Mohsen Rezai, who traveled to that country as Vice President of Economic Affairs, but He has an international arrest warrant for being one of the officials that Argentina accuses of being behind the deadly attack against the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) from Buenos Aires in 1994.

The image of the Cuban ruler together with Nicolás Maduro, Daniel Ortega and Rezai was also transmitted by the signals of the television channels present at the act that began the fifth term of Ortega, who assumed between the rejection of a large part of the international community, but supported by his political allies.

Subsequently, Díaz-Canel met with Rezai to, according to the EFE agency, strengthen economic ties between Havana and Tehran, especially in the field of health and the medical-pharmaceutical industry.

The presence of Rezai in the presidential inauguration caused the rejection of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, which on Tuesday issued a note expressing “its most energetic condemnation” of that fact, considering it as “an affront to Argentine justice and the victims of the brutal terrorist attack against the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA), committed on July 18 1994 “.

“The Argentine Government demands once again from the Government of Iran the full cooperation with the Argentine Justice, allowing the people who have been accused of participating in the attack against the AMIA to be tried by the competent courts, “the statement concludes.

Buenos Aires’ position took place after its government received strong criticism from the local political opposition due to the attendance at the event in Managua by the Argentine ambassador to that country, Daniel Capitanich.

An international arrest warrant endorsed by Interpol since 2007 weighs on Rezai, after Iran questioned the location of this and seven other citizens of that country, after which the international entity ruled in favor of the Argentine claim.

Rezai is wanted, according to Interpol, on charges of “qualified homicide, doubly aggravated (for having been committed out of racial or religious hatred and for being an ideal means to cause a common danger) to the detriment of 85 fatal victims, in ideal competition with minor injuries and qualified serious injuries, repeatedly and multiple damages aggravated by having been committed by racial or religious hatred “.

Argentina had already condemned in August the appointment of Rezai to his current position within the Government of Iran, as well as Ahmad Vahidi, another of those allegedly involved in the attack on the AMIA, who was appointed in the Ministry of the Interior of the Persian country.

Rezai was one of the heads of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard for 16 years, just at the time when both the bomb attack on the AMIA and another on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires occurred in 1992.

The attack on the AMIA, which left 85 dead and 300 wounded, is considered the largest terrorist attack in Argentine historyas well as the largest attack on Jewish targets located outside of Israel since World War II.

In 2006, during the presidency of Néstor Kirchner and after 12 years of investigation, the special prosecutor in charge of the investigation, based on reports from the Argentine, American and Israeli intelligence services, formally accused the Government of Iran at that time of planning the attack and the Lebanese Hezbollah party, executing it.

According to these conclusions, the attack was planned at a meeting of the top members of the Iranian government, something that Tehran denies.

According to the research, Argentina was chosen as a target of the attack after the decision of Buenos Aires to suspend an agreement of transfer of nuclear technology to Iran.

In September 2003, one of the defendants, the former Iranian ambassador to Argentina, Hadi Soleimanpour, was arrested in Great Britain, accused of being a necessary participant, but the British Justice rejected his extradition and released him.