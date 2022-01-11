Did Marlene Favela charge thousands for ‘La Desalmada’? Cast “secret” revealed

Marlene favela He lived in 2021 one of his best years at a professional level after some time keeping a low profile in the television industry. However, that was not enough for him to become demanding and be part of one of the most expensive cast of Mexican soap operas.

And it is that the drama of ‘The soulless‘It was one of the most expensive due to the stellar cast it had and which also managed to be one of the most successful, so the investment paid off as it was one of the most viewed productions in Mexico and the United States.

Related news

In addition to Favela, the telenovela had actors such as Livia brito, José Ron, Marjorie de Sousa, Eduardo Santamarina and Raúl Araiza, so it was certainly not a cheap production.

But according to the producer José Alberto ‘El Güero’ Castro, the television station got on with it and spared no costs, which soon after managed to have a rating of more than four million viewers.

“Yes it was complicated. First, the approach with the company was complicated because of the cost, but there the company threw a lot of desire, it did not skimp and put a lot on its part to be able to achieve it, “Castro told the magazine People.

PHOTO: IG @desalmadatv

One of the most expensive soap operas

In the interview, Güero also confessed that this has been one of the most expensive soap operas that he has done in his entire career.

“Of those that I have done, this must be one of the most expensive in terms of budget in terms of acting recruitment,” he said.

Faced with these statements, some actors have already reacted. Such is the case of Marjorie de Sousa, who sympathized with the producer but indicated that all the effort “was worth it.” “I imagine, poor Güero, but well it was worth it because we showed why, so I think he is very happy,” said the Venezuelan.

While Marlene favela He assured that he had already known that information but from other places. “Oh, God, well that’s where I can tell you nothing because I don’t know how much my colleagues charge. I did not know, I had already heard it out there, but you already confirmed it to me, “said the Mexican.

Follow Herald USA in Google news, do CLICK HERE

CRS