Do Itatí Cantoral and Sergio Bonilla have a romance? They clarify it | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- Itatí Cantoral and Sergio Bonilla they decided to clear up the rumors of a romance between them.

The actors put an end to the comments, after releasing images in which they were apparently caught on a love date.

After spreading the photographs in which the couple was supposedly kissing while they were eating some tacos, the artists clarified the situation with the press.

They went to eat tacos

“In the tacos, yes, in the tacos, no, don’t get the kiss, the kiss not yet,” Itatí said jokingly while chatting with reporters.

And because the comments about his sentimental life continued, Cantoral stressed: “Note that I am a mother who has three children and I do not like to talk about my private life at all, and he is a wonderful companion, of course he is very handsome. no? … ”.

Finally, the actress highlighted feeling great affection and affection for her colleague, but did not say more about the dating speculation. “Of course there is admiration! … Of course! For him and his parents! Of course there is admiration, I thank you infinitely for coming.”

Sergio Bonilla denies romance

At the same time, Sergio Bonilla He was more direct on the subject and categorically denied an affair with Itatí. “Would they be photos of the work or what? … I don’t know about those photos, but no, what can I tell you? We have a very good friendship, we get along very well, and then nothing else.”

And he concluded the interview by highlighting: “We are both single, yes, but we get along very well, it is a beautiful friendship and there is good chemistry on and off stage, we have a good time and generally make a good team with everyone.”