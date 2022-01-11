Do you have suspicions? So you can know if your mobile is original and not a “Chinese clone”

Although it is true that no one gives hard for four pesetas, we can be tempted to buy mobile phones at prices much lower than their sale price. But this means addressing certain risks that we must be aware of. Then we give you some tools you can use to find out if what you bought is really what it seemed or if it is a Chinese clone.

How to recognize a Chinese clone

At first glance it may seem that what we have bought is really what we were expecting, but we can carry out a series of checks to know exactly that this is the case. One of the first checks that we can do without even having to turn on the mobile is the authenticity of camera sensors. Often one of the signs that alert us to the inauthenticity of mobile phones are their cameras. It is common for these to have several sensors on the back of their housings. But not all can be real and will be operational. In the network you can find a multitude of these with which we can simulate that it has sensors that are not actually functional.





Checks with CPU-Z | Tecnoxplora

We can also check the quality opening the camera app, taking a picture and comparing the result with other mobiles. Once we turn on the phone, another of the alarm signals is the screen refresh rate, how smoothly menus move it is one of its main characteristics. In addition to the lack of color and definition of these. But the definitive test with which we can know what we are really buying can be done by installing CPU-Z. With this app we carry out a complete scan of the phone’s hardware and software.





Millions of old Android phones will be more secure thanks to this new function | Pixabay

We will be able to know from the processor who rides and the speed of this, the

RAM and storage, software version, screen size and screen type, although the data returned may not be entirely reliable. In addition to this, we can check the general status of the device. The battery status It is something to take into account, we can also check its characteristics from the technology it uses, its voltage and capacity, but above all its state of health. In addition, we can know the number and type of sensors with which the device in question has. The application is available for download on both iOS and Android.





How to clear the cache on your iPhone or iPad | Tecnoxplora

Apart from all these aspects, something that we should not ignore is security, since being devices of unknown origin we do not know if we can trust where our data will end up. Although the phone’s interface perfectly replicates the manufacturer’s customization layer, using it may put our data at risk, exposing important information such as usernames and passwords, since lacking certification we do not know which servers they connect to and where our data may end up. In addition, it is normal that the software used is quite outdated, for example, in a Galaxy S21 Ultra “sticky” to find Android 7, which multiplies the security vulnerabilities of the system. So before logging into any application or services we must make sure that we can do it safely.