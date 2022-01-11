Don Omar ranks number one on three Billboard Magazine charts

The urban music interpreter, Don Omar, began 2022 occupying the first place in the “Latin”, “Latin Rhythm” and “Tropical” charts of Billboard Magazine thanks to the success “Se menea”, along with Nio García.

“I promised my fans that I was going to bring them good music and that is what I have focused on for the past few months. Starting the year with first place motivates us to keep working on new topics and collaborations. Thanks to Nio for saying yes to this team and because we show that great things can be achieved as a team, ”said Don Omar, through written statements.

In addition to its success on radio stations, the video clip for the song “Se Menea” has more than 33 million views on the YouTube platform.

In addition to the song “Se menea”, Don Omar also took over the charts with the songs “Flow HP” and “Tú no bailas más que yo” at the end of last year.

Likewise, Don Omar was invited by the executives of the American television network ABC and had a successful participation in the celebration of the farewell to the year “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” from the Warner Brothers studios in the city of Los Angeles. and that was seen by millions of people around the world.

In the next few days, the actor, who is also an actor, will present a new song that promises to captivate all his followers and lovers of romantic reggaeton. In addition, on Saturday, January 29, Don Omar will be the main attraction of the Calibash show to be held in the city of Las Vegas and in which Maluma, Farruko, El Alfa and Karol G, among others, will also participate.