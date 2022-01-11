Driving Simulator from Google Maps: how to drive virtually | Present

Google Chrome, Gmail, Ads, Drive … These are just some of the many services that the technology giant offers. To this list of innumerable functions, within Google maps There is an option that, although it is not new, remains in the forefront and is always up-to-date. Is about 3D Driving Simulator.

‘3D Driving Simulator’, what is it?

Did you know that you can drive cars virtually through different devices, anywhere in the world and thanks to Google Maps? It is what the function offers 3D Driving Simulator, a driving simulator developed by the Japanese company Katsuomi kobayashi, who works for Frame Synthesis and that uses the map of the Google platform.

Although it was created some time ago, for many users the existence of this platform is completely unknown. However, the Driving Map is fully updated and some of its functions are constantly being improved. The google driving simulator It can be used for different purposes: either to discover a route or simply for entertainment.

How does it work?

To use it, you must access the Driving Simulator website from the browser that is used or preferred. No accessories are needed (such as pedals or steering wheel) and it is operated from the keyboard. For choose the destination, You can select any of the predetermined cities or simply enter the one you want (specific address, city, country, etc.).

Using it from the computer is very simple. You only need to press the arrow keys (left and right to move sideways) and to move forward and backward, those above and below. It can also be used from the mobile or tablet (iOS and Android). In the latter cases, as there is no keyboard, a panel will appear with arrows to direct the journey.

When circulating around the place, the panel also will signal the speed and you can choose the angle of inclination of the camera (tilt down and tilt up). Another of its characteristics is that no accidents and the vehicle will pass over buildings, other cars or any other obstacle to avoid collisions.

Regarding the visualizations, you can choose the map mode, satellite or both mixed (hybrid). Even, ‘Driving Simulator’ gives the option of also driving a bus. No less important data: is free.

Other simulation applications

There are several aapplications and platforms to drive virtually. Some of them even serve as a driving learning method. Among these, there is Dr. Driving 2, Driving School and Autoescuela.com, among others.