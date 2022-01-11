Edinson Cavani warned Manchester United to ‘stay’

Reuters

The Uruguayan striker of Manchester United, Edinson cavani, will stay with the English football club until the end of the season, declared the interim technical director Ralf rangnick.

The contract of Cavani expires at the end of June and the Uruguayan international had been linked to the Barcelona and the Juventuswhile some reports said the 34-year-old could return to South America during the January transfer window.

“Edi has told me that I can count on him until the end of the season and that he will continue to do his best to be a role model for the younger players, “he declared Rangnick to the website of United.

“If he has to play from the beginning, he will always be happy to do so and to give his all, but even if i don’t playHe will try to be the best possible role model for the other players. “

“Edi is one of those players with a very strong mentality. He has a lot of experience and a good work ethic who can also be a good example for the rest of the players. “

The United receive the Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday, before traveling to Villa Park for a match for the Premier league Saturday.

