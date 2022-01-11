Electric airflow: why a model expected to be iconic will only be launched in 2025

The Airflow Concept Car, unveiled at CES 2022, is the first 100% electric car Stellantis will build for Chrysler

Taking advantage of the attention that it has generated in the followers of the global automotive industry, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022), at times almost comparable to the International Automobile Shows that begin to reopen after the pandemic, Stellantis presented in Las Vegas the first vehicle completely electric Of the brand Chrysler, to be manufactured in 2024: Chrysler Airflow.

The name refers to a classic from the 30s, which stood out as a great innovation for the time in terms of aerodynamic shapes. The original Airflow occurred between 1934 and 1937, and could not have the expected success because his lines were probably ahead of their time . Chrysler wanted to make a car that was different from all the others, and so it was, but the complexity of its manufacture led him to not being able meet initial demand, to have Technical failures and finally cancel it because, in addition, it had a higher cost given that special care that its construction required.

Chrysler Airflow Concept Car at CES 2022

Now, when the world is shifting towards a new mobility paradigm with electric cars as leaders of other sustainable vehicle options, name Airflow to the first electric car, It may be a vindication of that project of the engineer Carl Breer, creator of the original model.

While the Airflow shown at CES is a Concept car, its shape and specifications suggest that it will not differ too much from the car that is offer for sale from the beginning of 2025.

Chrysler Airflow Concept Car at CES 2022

The car is mounted on the STLA electric platform of the group, which means that the values ​​announced in the presentation have the precision of the future car. It will be powered by two electric motors, one on each axis, of 150 kW each, which means it will have about 410 hp with four-wheel drive, and one autonomy from among 560 and 650 km.

In appearance it is a Large crossover, as well as their 22 inch wheels. It has short overhangs and a generous wheelbase, with a completely flat floor thanks to its electric car quality. But for what appears to be a fairly conservative design, although very nice, what has the Airflow it is a very interesting interior.

Chrysler Airflow Concept Car at CES 2022

It is endowed with a distinctive novelty as a personal screen for each occupant of the car, including the passenger seat that generally does not receive certain benefits that rear occupants usually have, The first electric Chrysler uses the STLA SmartCockpit system, which adds to those screens, a integrated single video camera for videoconferences, as well as other connected services such as entertainment, downloading applications, searching for businesses of all kinds, online shopping, etc.

Furthermore, thanks to the alliance with BMW, the Chrysler Airflow incorporates the STLA AutoDrive, assistive technology level 3 autonomous driving, which can contribute to the driver for routes without his intervention in specific circumstances, such delimited and preselected areas of motorways.

Chrysler Airflow Concept Car at CES 2022

Although it seems distant, the Chrysler Airflow production start date has an explanation. In 1925 began operations in the industry, Chrysler Corporation, then start a new era through electric vehicles, by turning 100 seems like a good reason to wait another 3 years . Stellantis’ plan for the brand is that since 2028, no more vehicles are manufactured with that brand, other than 100% electric.

