Elon Musk revealed the career with the best future in the world

It is thus that the tycoon believes that Those profiles dedicated to providing Artificial Intelligence solutions are the ones who will have better job prospects. Just a few days ago, Musk published on his Twitter account that there are open positions to work in his company Tesla with these characteristics:

“As usual, Tesla is looking for Artificial Intelligence engineers who are concerned with solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in important ways “, He said. “You don’t need AI experience, just exceptional skill in computer software or design,” he added.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1467731226609999872 As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in a major way. Https://t.co/0B5toOOHcj – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2021

“We develop and deploy autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more. We believe that an advanced artificial intelligence-based approach to vision and planning, supported by efficient use of inference hardware, it’s the only way to achieve a comprehensive solution for total autonomous driving and more “, explains the Tesla website where it is possible to apply to work in one of the most innovative companies in the world.

To enter this segment of the population, the magnate recommends that young people study engineering. However, at the conference he clarified that “Artificial Intelligence will simply write its own software.”

“If you are working on something that involves people or engineering, it’s probably a good focus for your future “, Musk concluded.