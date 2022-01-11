Eugenio Derbez worries his fans with a change of look

Actor and producer Eugenio Derbez He received a wave of questions from his followers with one of the most recent photographs he published on his social networks.

In the image, the protagonist of “No refunds”Worried his followers because he wore a radical change in appearance, his face looks very thin, a more youthful haircut, beard and glasses.

Although he showed himself with a big smile, his followers noted that he presents a remarkable weight loss: “Are you okay?”, “He’s very thin”, “Don’t stain Derbez, you’re very thin.”

But his image corresponds to the character of “Bernardo villalobos” in the film “CODA: Signs of the heart”, A passionate teacher who with his unusual teaching methods manages to bring out the best in his students. The film is already available for Latin America through the Amazon Prime platform.

“This smile is for the premiere of #CODA in Latin America by #AmazonPrimeVideo. Report with a like everyone who is going to see it this weekend”, Wrote the also comedian.

The feature film is a “remake” of the successful French film “La Famille Bélier” and won four accolades at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival: Grand Jury Prize, Special Jury Prize for Best Cast, Best Direction Award (Drama USA) and Audience Awards (Drama USA).