FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: schedule, transmission channels, photos, videos and latest news about the classic for the 2022 Spanish Super Cup | sports

Admin 50 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 20 Views

The Spanish Super Cup will be played for the second time in Saudi Arabia, after failing to develop in the 2021 season due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, And he does it with an electrifying clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid this Wednesday 12; the first official match in history between the two clubs to be played outside the Iberian country.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Stephen Curry answers who would win a Kevin Durant vs. Warriors final Michael Jordan Bulls

NBA Two of the best teams in NBA history met in a hypothetical final and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved