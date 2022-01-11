FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: schedule, transmission channels, photos, videos and latest news about the classic for the 2022 Spanish Super Cup | sports

The Spanish Super Cup will be played for the second time in Saudi Arabia, after failing to develop in the 2021 season due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, And he does it with an electrifying clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid this Wednesday 12; the first official match in history between the two clubs to be played outside the Iberian country .

From this duel, which will take place at the King Fadh International Stadium in Riyadh, the first finalist of the contest will come out, who will face each other on Sunday 16 with the winner of the other semifinal, which will be played by the Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club on Thursday the 13th on the same stage in the Saudi capital.

Live: Last news Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona The Super Cup is already in Arab territory The official networks of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced during the morning of this Tuesday, January 10 (Peruvian time), that the Spanish Super Cup trophy is already in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to know who will take the post of Athletic Club de Bilba as the winner of this trophy. 🧳🏆 The #superSupercopa is already in Riyadh !! ✈️🇸🇦 From Las Rozas Soccer City to Riyadh, capital of the Saudi kingdom. 😍 We accompany one of the most beautiful and prestigious trophies of our football on a journey of more than 6,000 kilometers. pic.twitter.com/wWXlWndbu2 – RFEF (@rfef) January 11, 2022 The White House came to Arabia Real Madrid also arrived in Riyadh and will wait until Wednesday for the fiery duel against its classic rival. Pedri and Ferran Torres tested negative The Spanish Pedri and Ferran Torres tested negative for the coronavirus and will travel to Riyadh to join the team. The FC Barcelona already arrived at Arabia At night, the Catalan team arrived in Riyadh for what will be the 2022 Spanish Super Cup. Nacho Fernández sends a message to the Madrid fans The Spanish defender recorded a video for the White House networks during the trip to Arabia. FC Barcelona heading to Arabia! A few hours ago, those led by Xavi Hernández set out for Riyadh to face Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid heads to Arabia The white team is already on its way to Riyadh for the Spanish Super Cup. Umtiti renews with the culés The French central extended their link for four years despite not having continuity.

FC Barcelona Y Real Madrid, who go to the Super Cup As champion of the Copa del Rey and as second classified in the League last season, respectively, they have never played an official classic outside of Spain in all their history.

On the other hand, there are two precedents for friendlies outside of Hispanic territory. The most recent is the one they played on July 30, 2017 at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, where the Blaugrana team won 3-2 in a match belonging to the International Champions Cup with goals from Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Gerard Pique. The goals for the whites were the work of Mateo Kovacic and Marco Asensio.

But the first classic played outside of Spain was the one played on May 30, 1982 in Barquisimeto (Venezuela), which ended with a 1-0 victory for Real Madrid with a goal by Vicente del Bosque, in a match that served to settle the third and fourth place of the Luis Herrera Campins tournament and which had practically no spectators.

Both teams come to Saudi Arabia in very different situations in LaLiga and in Europe. While Real Madrid is the outstanding leader of the domestic competition and is classified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, FC Barcelona (with one game less) is sixth in the domestic tournament, 17 points behind those of Carlo Ancelotti and must play the Europa League after being eliminated from this edition of the Champions League.

FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: last games

When do you play FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup?

The first leg of the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup between the FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid It will take place this Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

What time is FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup?

The classic among FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid It is agreed to take place from 2.00 pm (Peruvian time) and 8.00 pm (Spanish time). Check here the schedule according to your region.

Mexico: 1.00 pm

Peru: 2.00 pm

Ecuador: 2.00 pm

Colombia: 2.00 pm

Bolivia: 3.00 pm

Venezuela: 3.00 pm

Paraguay: 3.00 pm

Argentina: 4.00 pm

Uruguay: 4.00 pm

Brazil: 4.00 pm

Chile: 4.00 pm

Spain: 8.00 pm

Where to see FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup?

The channel in charge of transmitting the FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup it will be DirecTV Sports for all of South America and Movistar Lite for Europe.