FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: when, where and at what time do they play for the Spanish Super Cup | sports

Everything is getting ready for the first Spanish classic of the year. FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid will meet next Wednesday, January 12, for the semifinal of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup. In this way, Xavi Hernández and Carlo Ancelotti will have their first meeting as coaches at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In this note you will find all the information on this duel, such as the transmission channels and the match schedule.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will see each other for the second time in the 2021-22 season . The first was for LaLiga matchday 10, in which the meringues won 2-1. At that time, David Alaba and Lucas Vásquez scored for Ancelotti’s men, while Sergio Agüero placed the discount for the Catalans.

When is the classic FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup?

The match of the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup between FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid will take place this Wednesday, January 12.

What time is the classic FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup?

The classic among FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid It is agreed to take place from 2.00 pm (Peruvian time) and 8.00 pm (Spanish time). Check here the schedule according to your region.

Mexico: 1.00 pm

Peru: 2.00 pm

Ecuador: 2.00 pm

Colombia: 2.00 pm

Bolivia: 3.00 pm

Venezuela: 3.00 pm

Paraguay: 3.00 pm

Argentina: 4.00 pm

Uruguay: 4.00 pm

Brazil: 4.00 pm

Chile: 4.00 pm

Where to see the classic FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup?

The channel in charge of transmitting the FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup it will be DirecTV Sports for all of South America and Movistar Lite for Europe.

Where are they going to play FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup?

FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a venue named after the Saudi King Fah bin Abd Aziz.