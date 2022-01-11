FDNY shares tips after deadly Bronx fire on how to use space heaters safely – NBC New York (47)

What you should know The deadly fire that killed 17 people in New York City on Sunday started with a malfunctioning electric heater.

NEW YORK – The deadly fire that killed 17 people in New York City on Sunday started with a malfunctioning electric heater, and the tragedy became the deadliest fire the city has seen in three decades. .

Investigators determined that the electric heater, plugged in for additional heat on a cold morning, did not work and started the fire in the 19-story building on 181st Street in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the FDNY issued a public service announcement on how to use space heaters safely.

Among the tips shared by the FDNY are: