FDNY shares tips after deadly Bronx fire on how to use space heaters safely – NBC New York (47)

Admin 36 mins ago News Leave a comment 25 Views

What you should know

  • The deadly fire that killed 17 people in New York City on Sunday started with a malfunctioning electric heater.
  • The tragedy became the deadliest fire the city has seen in the last three decades.
  • On Monday, the FDNY issued a public service announcement on how to use space heaters safely.

NEW YORK – The deadly fire that killed 17 people in New York City on Sunday started with a malfunctioning electric heater, and the tragedy became the deadliest fire the city has seen in three decades. .

Investigators determined that the electric heater, plugged in for additional heat on a cold morning, did not work and started the fire in the 19-story building on 181st Street in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the FDNY issued a public service announcement on how to use space heaters safely.

Among the tips shared by the FDNY are:

  • Be sure to keep your space heater at least 3 feet away from bedding, curtains, and other materials;
  • Avoid using electric heaters in the bathroom or other areas where they can come in contact with water;
  • Never use an extension cord with a heater and turn off / unplug the heater when you leave the room;
  • Buy a heater with a thermostat and automatic shutoff, and make sure it bears the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark;
  • The use of kerosene or propane heaters is illegal in New York City, and the use of these types of heaters poses a high risk of injury or death.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

New York Passes Rule That Will Allow Immigrants To Vote In Local Elections | International | News

In total, almost 900,000 people will join the census, a large part of them immigrants …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved