FDNY shares tips after deadly Bronx fire on how to use space heaters safely – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK – The deadly fire that killed 17 people in New York City on Sunday started with a malfunctioning electric heater, and the tragedy became the deadliest fire the city has seen in three decades. .
Investigators determined that the electric heater, plugged in for additional heat on a cold morning, did not work and started the fire in the 19-story building on 181st Street in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.
On Monday, the FDNY issued a public service announcement on how to use space heaters safely.
Among the tips shared by the FDNY are:
- Be sure to keep your space heater at least 3 feet away from bedding, curtains, and other materials;
- Avoid using electric heaters in the bathroom or other areas where they can come in contact with water;
- Never use an extension cord with a heater and turn off / unplug the heater when you leave the room;
- Buy a heater with a thermostat and automatic shutoff, and make sure it bears the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark;
- The use of kerosene or propane heaters is illegal in New York City, and the use of these types of heaters poses a high risk of injury or death.